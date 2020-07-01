Paul Walker and Vin Diesel’s kids take ‘family, forever’ selfie

Meadow Walker, 21, recently posted a selfie with Diesel’s three kids Hania, 12, Vincent, 10, and Pauline, 5.
The three youngsters are noticed smiling behind Walker, who appears to have taken the photo — which she shared on her verified Instagram account.
“Family, forever,” reads the caption.
Diesel is tagged in the photo.
He was 40 years of age.
Diesel is Meadow Walker’s godfather and in November he marked her 21st birthday with a posting on his Instagram account.
“I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming… but the truth is I have always been proud of you. Happy Birthday Meadow!,” he wrote in the caption. “I know it’s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin.”