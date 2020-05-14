Paul Vasquez, who marveled at ‘Double Rainbow’ in early viral video, dies at 57

Millions of individuals could by no means see a rainbow — whether or not double or not — the identical method due to Paul Vasquez.

The California man who turned famous for a 2010 viral video that includes his over-the-top response whereas filming what he known as a “double rainbow” in Yosemite National Park died at 57 in John C. Fremont Hospital on Saturday, the Mariposa County Coroner’s Office informed the Modesto Bee.

The 10-year-old video, which has been seen greater than 47 million occasions on YouTube, featured Vasquez exclaiming, “It’s a double rainbow all the way across the sky!”

He additionally laughed and cried, turning into overcome with emotion whereas taking in the scene about 10 miles from his dwelling simply outdoors Mariposa. The video took off in 2010 when late-night host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted it.

Vasquez, who glided by the nickname “Bear,” parlayed his web fame into doing commercials for Microsoft in addition to a Smartwater. In the latter he appeared with Jennifer Aniston.

Vasquez grew up in East Los Angeles and have become a Los Angeles County firefighter. He additionally labored for the National Park Service at Yosemite, based on a 2015 CNN profile. He is survived by two grownup kids along with his ex-wife.

He wrote on Facebook on May 6 that he was getting examined for the coronavirus.

“I’ll get my results in two days, however at this point I’m fairly certain that I don’t have it,” he wrote. “I didn’t have a fever. Something else is occurring with me.”

Two days earlier, he posted that he thought he is perhaps having a coronary heart assault and had struggled to catch his breath after strolling 50 toes. He added that his lungs had been feeling congested and he had a 100-degree fever.

“Please don’t give me any advice, or sympathy I don’t want it,” he wrote. “I significantly doubt that I’ve the virus as a result of I’ve been fairly cautious however who is aware of proper? Like I stated I’m by no means getting into one other ER or hospital once more, that’s the place individuals go to die, I don’t wish to die in a hospital listening to beeps, alarms, getting poked and woken up, hell no!

“Whatever happens I’m ready for it, I’m happy to experience it all, it might only be pollen and I’ll have more time in my apartment, if it’s the virus and it’s my time to recycle I look forward to coming back to a new body and starting over, whatever happens I’m enjoying the ride.”