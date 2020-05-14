Paul Scholes’ daughter Alicia Scholes reveals lessons learnt from former Man Utd midfielder | Netball News



















Alicia and Paul Scholes joined Sky Sports’ The Netball Show

Alicia Scholes, Manchester Thunder’s coaching accomplice and England U21 athlete, discusses being impressed by England’s achievements in 2018 and the lessons she’s learnt from her father.

The 19-year-old, who was named as a member of the defending champion’s squad for the 2020 Vitality Netball Superleague season, has been a part of Thunder’s youth set-up for a while.

Having been concerned with England U17, U19 and U21 squads, she’s had a transparent view of the senior Roses squad’s achievements lately and Alicia has taken their success on board.

“I do feel so lucky to have that England Commonwealth Games team ahead of me and my generation being able to watch them,” the mid-courter participant mentioned on Sky Sports’ The Netball Show.

“It’s that sense of believing that it may be finished and even when we’re underdogs, it has been finished earlier than and it may be finished sooner or later.

“We are there to challenge them [Australia and New Zealand] and not just be second place or third place. In the future we do want to go for those gold medals and prove that we are just as good as them.”

Scholes could have taken inspiration from the Roses’ senior squad, nonetheless she’s not one who’s about to run earlier than she will stroll within the worldwide area. Indeed, ideas of that nature are far from her thoughts.

“If anything, what I’ve learnt from my dad is to never look too far ahead of yourself,” she mentioned.

“He says to me earlier than I’m going to coaching, Thunder ought to be my major focus and each single time I prepare there, I ought to be taught and get higher. Obviously, it is each lady’s dream to play for England however I by no means take a look at that now.

“I just want to make sure I am the best I can be for Thunder and I want to be one of those players who can go on court every week and do my best. I’d like to be well-known at Thunder, rather than look too far ahead.”

England’s distinctive marketing campaign in 2018 on the Gold Coast impressed the mid-courter

Paul is aware of precisely what it is like to come back by means of a youth academy system at a Manchester membership, having finished so with Manchester United and been a part of the well-known ‘Class of 92’.

He made his personal senior debut aged 19 and went on to make 718 appearances for United. As an integral a part of one of the vital high-performing groups of a era, he is within the good place to information Alicia on the subject of her sporting future.

“I think it’s important that she continues to develop and learn. I don’t think she needs to set targets at this age,” he mentioned on The Netball Show.

“She’s solely 19 and is getting nice expertise on the minute. She’s obtained Rachel Henry who’s an ex-Superleague participant as her coach at Bury and Jade Clarke additionally performs, and you can’t get a extra skilled lady than that.

“Jade’s completely good with Alicia with nice recommendation, not only for Alicia however for the remainder of the workforce as effectively.

“She’s also training every week with the best team in England which is Manchester Thunder. There’s no need to set targets – keep doing what she is doing, keep learning and I’m sure the future will be bright.”

With Alicia having performed netball from a younger age, first taking to courtroom across the age of six or seven, Paul is a netball father with appreciable data and shared his ideas concerning the sport as an entire.

“People say it is a non-contact sport nevertheless it’s far from that. It’s very aggressive, very bodily.

“I feel technically and tactically you need to be excellent as effectively, particularly any individual enjoying within the centre courtroom. It is a good recreation to observe. It’s thrilling, it is end-to-end.

“The girls have to be so fit and I’ve witnessed the fitness work that Karen [Greig] does at Thunder, that Rachel [Henry] does at Bury. It is very difficult and it seems like every other week they have a bleep test. I wouldn’t have enjoyed it!

“There’s no time to relaxation. I’m a dad or mum of a woman who’s a centre courtroom participant and I really feel sorry for the dad and mom of the shooters, as a result of the actual stress is on them when it is going end-to-end when it is shut.

“I know there is pressure on the girls to get the ball in the circle, but the girls who have the real pressure are the girls who have to get it in to win the game. I’m happier that I’m a father of a centre court girl.”