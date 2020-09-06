Paul Rusesabagina: President denies Hotel Rwanda hero was kidnapped

Related Topics Rwandan genocide

image copyrightReuters image caption Paul Rusesabagina was paraded in handcuffs on Monday

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has said the man who inspired a Hollywood film about the 1994 genocide returned to the country of his own accord before being arrested for murder and terrorism.

Paul Rusesabagina’s family allege the political exile was kidnapped in Dubai and taken to Rwanda, where he was paraded in handcuffs this week.

The opposition figure has been accused of supporting rebels in Rwanda.

His work to save lives was depicted in the 2004 film Hotel Rwanda.