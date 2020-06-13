Paul Pogba will stay at Manchester United beyond this season, says his ‘close friend’ Adnan Januzaj | Football News





Paul Pogba is certainly linked with a move far from Manchester United

Paul Pogba will stay at Manchester United beyond this season, in accordance with his “close friend” and former team-mate Adnan Januzaj.

Pogba is certainly linked with a move to Real Madrid or former side Juventus this summer, and admitted himself last year that he was looking for a “new challenge” in his career.

Januzaj struck up a close friendship with Pogba during their amount of time in the United academy together and the Belgium international has claimed his friend is set to stay at Old Trafford.

Pogba and Adnan Januzaj played in the United academy together and remain close friends

“I think he will stay,” Januzaj told Het Nieuwsblad. “Paul and I remain close. We have known each other since we were kids once we were in the United academy. Our families may also be friends and we all retain in touch. That will never change.”

Pogba’s contract at United is due to expire next year but the club has the choice to trigger a one-year extension to his deal.

Tottenham vs Man Utd Live on

The World Cup winner has made just eight appearances in all competitions during an injury-hit season, but is back to full fitness as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares his side for the Premier League’s return.

United are due to face Tottenham away on June 19 – live on Sky Sports – when they will be hoping to extend their unbeaten set you back 12 matches in all competitions.

Pogba is back in training after enduring an injury-hit season to date

‘Van Gaal did not give me fair opportunities’

Januzaj looked destined for a successful career at Old Trafford when he broke into the first team as a teenager under former United manager David Moyes.

He became a key element of Moyes’ side but struggled to establish himself when the Scot was sacked and replaced by Louis van Gaal.

After a couple of loan spells, Januzaj left Old Trafford permanently for Real Sociedad in 2017 and believes that he was not given a fair possiblity to succeed by the Dutchman.

Januzaj couldn’t force his way in to former United manager Louis van Gaal’s plans

“Ah, Louis van Gaal. I really should not be defending myself against him, I think the statistics say it all,” that he said.

“Every time I made the big difference with an assist or a goal, I was always out from the team for the next match. It was the same with Memphis (Depay).

“He does not speak the truth if he says that he gave us plenty of opportunities, it’s as simple as that. Fortunately, there are plenty of people at Manchester United who do value my talent.”

1:00 Manchester United played West Brom inside two friendlies behind closed doors about Friday in front of the return from the Premier League Manchester United played West Brom in two friendlies behind closed doors on Friday in front of the return of the Premier League

Watch the Premier League live on Sky Sports

64 live games on Sky Sports from provisional restart date of June 17

25 games to be made freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations also in the pipeline to enhance fan experience

The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday June 17 and Sky, the UK’s leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available ‘free to air’ – including Everton vs Liverpool on the very first full week-end back – for everyone in britain to enjoy.

1:00 There is nothing in sport just like a comeback #IAmSport There is nothing in sport just like a comeback #IAmSport

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively go on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be accessible on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to participate the get back of live sport.

To celebrate the get back of the Premier League, Sky Sports will also launch a bunch of latest features and updates to offer fans a much more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.