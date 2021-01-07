Paul Pogba, a French midfielder, couldn’t manage to help his team get past rivals Manchester City in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup. However, he is making all efforts of remaining upbeat. Pogba admits that playing for his team is never easy, however, he is setting his sights locked on the huge stuff following their repeated heartaches in semi-finals against Manchester City, their rivals.

Paul Pogba Confident Of Bouncing Back and Winning Big stuff

Old Trafford is witnessing the repeat of history as Manchester United loses at the same stage in the last 3 competitions during their last season. The side of Ole Solskjaer headed into the latest derby against City with huge expectations because they are now into the title picture of the EPL, but they suffered defeat against the city by the score 2-0.With so many expectations of the fans of United, Paul

Pogba thinks that time is very precious for Manchester United for wallowing in misery.

He is confident that 2021 is the year of their tangible success. Paul Pogba commented to MUTV that the team shouldn’t be disappointed because they are in a really good position currently. They don’t have time for getting disappointed. He is confident that they will overcome this and fight back. He says that the team should learn to form their recent loss and hopefully, this loss will make them better and on the verge of a more positive result for the next games.

Playing for United is never easy but the victory will look prettier if they overcome this tough time and get through it. Paul Pogba states that when you get that emotion, it feels beautiful which is the priority of the fans, the team, and everyone. The club Manchester United is meant for winning big things and that is exactly what the current team is after, winning the big stuff.