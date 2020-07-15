Paul Pogba: Man Utd midfielder knows he will not be dropped when in form, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | Football News





Paul Pogba has featured in every Premier League game since the restart

Paul Pogba knows he would not be dropped from any team in the planet when he is playing on top form, says Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The France midfielder was in impressive form considering that the Premier League restart, featuring in every game as United close in on a place in next season’s Champions League.

But he had a mixed evening in the 2-2 draw against Southampton on Monday, giving the ball away for the visitors’ opening goal before being substituted in the 66th minute.

Solskjaer is not concerned about Pogba’s fitness or morale but says he may consider resting him for Thursday’s tip to Crystal Palace.

“I’ve been speaking more or less every day with Paul and of course he knows that he wouldn’t be dropped. When Paul plays like this he wouldn’t be dropped from any team in the world,” Solskjaer said.

“But he has been out for a long time and there was question mark ahead of the Southampton game. He felt ready because of it and that has been great. Now, let’s observe how he is today and tomorrow.

“He has been fantastic since the restart and he has brought a lot to the team.”

‘Chelsea schedule not fair’

Manchester United meet Chelsea in a FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday

After Thursday’s Premier League clash against Palace, United face top-four rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday with Frank Lampard’s side getting 48 more of their time to prepare, having beaten Norwich 1-0 on Tuesday.

Solskjaer described the situation as concerning and unfair after clubs was reassured about fair scheduling going into the restart.

“There is a concern that they’ve had 48 hours more rest and recovery than us. It’s not fair,” he said.

“We spoke about fair scheduling going into this restart. I have to think about Thursday. We have to win that one and then let’s pick up the pieces after that.”

United squad fitter than previous seasons

Despite being handed an ‘unfair’ schedule, Solskjaer is confident his squad can deal with the demands because he feels these are as suit now because they have been for many years.

Solskjaer says United’s team is as suit as it have been for years

“We’ve not really played every three days, but we will now. The next two weeks will be hectic, but we’re fit, very fit,” he explained.

“Our males have not felt since fit that for years, I’m sure. There’s some youthful lads that will will be fitter compared to the average Joe and they are more rapidly to recover.

“Towards the finish of final season, we all felt we were not fit adequate and got several injuries. This season we certainly have not got that sort of problem.

“It’s not going to be a big problem for us yet 48 several hours is a massive difference at this time.

“We’ve not been handed four aces in our hand but we’re going to have to put on a poker face and play our cards well.”