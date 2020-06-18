Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes to transform Manchester United? | Football News







Manchester United’s star midfielders Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United’s 11-match unbeaten run ensured that they went into the enforced break in good spirits with Premier League wins over Chelsea and Manchester City improving the mood dramatically. This was definitely the best run of form that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had enjoyed since being given the task on a permanent basis over this past year.

The upturn in fortunes coincided with the arrival of Bruno Fernandes – still unbeaten in a United shirt – but no one inside or outside the club really thinks that is a coincidence.

His impact has been swift and significant.

Fernandes has already been compared to Paul Scholes, even though the United legend himself will not agree with that – pointing to their own “useless” free-kick taking as a key point of difference.

In truth, they are different players but just nine games in to his United career there’s a sense that Fernandes shares that ability to bring the best out in the others.

“He has made players around him better,” Ryan Giggs told Sky Sports. “He has given everyone a lift. The players around him, the staff, the fans. He has just fitted in straight away which is what you always pray for when a new signing comes in. He is a Manchester United player in the sense that he receives the ball and he is exciting … He is brilliant to watch.”

Tottenham vs Man Utd Live on

Solskjaer is entitled to genuinely believe that he has hit upon something. Fernandes’ arrival has changed the balance of United’s midfield for the higher. There is really a more penetration now however the manager has been able to maintain a great structure behind the Portuguese.

United have conceded only one goal with Fernandes on the pitch and that was a dreadful individual error by David de Gea at Everton instead of any issue over the team’s shape.

The aggregate score with Fernandes in play is 14-1. Something has been going very right.

And yet, it seems inevitable that Solskjaer must risk tweaking that again so as to just take Manchester United to the following level. He must decide to try to discover a way to reintroduce Paul Pogba.

How will Manchester United accommodate Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes?

It has been a frustrating campaign for the erstwhile star midfielder, the man on whom every one, it seems, will need to have an opinion. Pogba has started only five Premier League games all season – the last of these coming against Arsenal in the past in September.

Speculation about his long-term future is never far away but while it just isn’t out of the question that Solskjaer omits Pogba from the team, the onus will be on the Manchester United manager to attempt to discover a way to make it happen with his absolute best players.

He won’t want to do whatever jeopardises Fernandes’ strong start. But the possibility to fall into line with Fernandes and Pogba is enough to excite the supporters – and the manager himself.

2:03 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer excited by potential of new midfield partnership Ole Gunnar Solskjaer excited by potential of new midfield partnership

Asked by Sky Sports whether the pair can play together, Solskjaer said: “Good players can always play together, so definitely, they could. It is really a big yes. I think it’s exciting.

“There’s many games coming up and I’m sure we can find a good connection between them. We’ve been discussing that as a coaching team of course, and we’re looking forward to it.”

The benefit to United if they’re able to deploy Fernandes and Pogba together without compromising either man’s game is obvious. These will be the two players who have created the most chances per 90 minutes of anyone at United this year.

Having them operate in tandem – two players with the vision to begin to see the passes and the skill to execute them efficiently – would make United a much more entertaining proposition.

It would bring challenges defensively as the partnership of Nemanja Matic and Fred has also looked promising because the turn of the year, but former United winger Lee Sharpe surely speaks for a lot of when outlining why that he thinks the partnership can work.

“You would have to play someone with them to do the defensive bit because we know Pogba is a bit short when it comes to defensive duties,” Sharpe told Sky Sports. “But I believe he is so excellent going forward when it comes to scoring and creating that you could make allowances.

“Fernandes is also an all-natural forward-thinking player so if you sit someone inside – Fred or Matic – who is able to sweep up and cause them to become organised and they know where they’re, going forwards I think they are able to cause a number of problems between them.

“I think they would be a good partnership. It could be just what United need.”

Man Utd vs Sheff Utd Live on

The problem is that it is much less simple as putting two creative players together and expecting them both to make things happen in the same manner that either man will be able to do since the focal point of the team.

Just as two out-and-out strikers cannot be come up with and expected to plunder goals, the blend in midfield is crucial. There remains a risk that their approach will be too similar.

It just isn’t merely that Fernandes and Pogba may want to occupy similar positions. It is all about the balance of the decisions that a team makes when in possession of the football.

The statistics show that Fernandes and Pogba will be the two players at Manchester United who surrender possession most often. They are the ones who misplace the most passes too.

It just isn’t because they are at bad at passing, obviously. Quite the contrary. It is basically because they are great at it. They attempt the ambitious passes, the ones that can carve open opponents.

“He will try things,” Giggs said of Fernandes.

“If it does not come off then he will try it again.”

Every team requires a player that way. But do they need two?

The danger of having two of the team’s three midfielders adopting that approach when in possession is that the balance between creativity and ball retention swings past an acceptable limit in one direction. Moves break up too quickly when too few are focused on keeping the ball.

It is possible that Fernandes – who had 110 touches of the ball on his debut against Wolves – would see a lot less of it with Pogba in the team. The same could be true in reverse too.

“You cannot answer that question of whether or not it is going to gel until they have played together,” said Giggs. “Good players should be able to play with good players. We will have to wait and see nevertheless they have both got a lot of quality.

“It is about whether they can complement each other now.”

Solskjaer will be well aware of this balancing act and he’ll be wary of placing way too many restrictions on his most gifted players. He must give them the possibility to make it happen – to play the overall game as they view it and feel out the proper moment to pick their killer passes.

If they can figure that out between them, such is their ability, the rewards for getting it right might be huge – and transform what this Manchester United team can handle achieving.