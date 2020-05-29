Paul O’Connell and Jamie Roberts set for British & Irish Lions 2009 Watchalong | Rugby Union News





The 2009 touring captain and the participant of the collection be part of for this watchalong

Paul O’Connell and Jamie Roberts shall be becoming a member of Will Greenwood and James Gemmell for a British & Irish Lions watchalong to relive the 2009 second Test in opposition to South Africa.

The touring occasion’s iconic captain and Roberts, who began at inside centre for the Test and completed as participant of the collection, will recall the twists and turns of a bruising 80 minutes.

The watchlong shall be reside on Saturday at 5pm on Sky Sports Arena and a full displaying of the Test may even be obtainable on Sky Sports Main Event on the similar time.

Sir Ian McGeechan’s outfit had arrived in Pretoria for the second Test after a 26-21 defeat in Durban. As the collection commenced, the occasion gave themselves a mountain to climb.

They trailed by 26-7 after 50 minutes, earlier than Tom Croft’s second attempt sparked a substantial cost. After Mike Phillips crossed once more and Stephen Jones’ had used his dependable boot, a box-office end ensued but it surely wasn’t sufficient to take the spoils.

With the Test collection on the road, the drama they’d skilled in Durban needed to be managed and channelled, plus the touring occasion had added issue of altitude to deal with in Pretoria.

What did O’Connell say to his expenses forward of this tour-defining match? How did the gamers really feel in regards to the physicality of the Test? What was the altering room like at half-time and then after the match?

For the entire solutions, and extra insights from O’Connell and Roberts, be part of the group for this watchalong at 5pm on Saturday on Sky Sports Arena and get in contact all through on social media utilizing #SkyWatchalong.