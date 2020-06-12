Paul Merson fears for Arsenal focus behind closed doors: ‘Fans keep you concentrated’ | Football News



















Speaking on The Football Show, Paul Merson fears for Arsenal’s concentration levels behind closed doors, and says fans keep defenders honest and focused

Paul Merson fears for Arsenal’s focus behind closed doors, and insists that fans keep defenders concentrated and honest.

Arsenal were beaten 3-2 by Brentford in a behind-closed-doors friendly this week, and watching the goals straight back, former Gunners forward Merson was worried about what that he saw.

Speaking on The Football Show, Sky Sports pundit Merson said Arsenal’s existing defensive weaknesses may be highlighted further as football returns, with Mikel Arteta’s side ninth in the Premier League and eight points off the very best four.

They restart the summer season at Manchester City on Wednesday, survive Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Merson said: “I worry for Arsenal. I watched the goals they let in against Brentford, and I worry about them playing behind closed doors. When you’re perhaps not a great defender, and Arsenal have a few of them, not top drawer defenders, I believe the fans keep you honest.

“I imply that they keep your concentration levels. You need the fans there to keep you concentrated. One of the goals against Brentford, David Luiz tries to play out, flick it over the lad’s head, and that is not honest. The fans try to keep you honest.

David Luiz was caught in possession for among Brentford’s goals

“I think with Arsenal that’s going to be a little bit of a problem defensively. I think they will switch off behind closed doors with no crowd, and there could be mistake after mistake.”

Merson says that from his experience, it is more challenging than this indicates to play in front of no fans, and suggests the Premier League may “level out” with the absence of supporters, throwing up some unusual results.

“It is different. We grew up in a day and time of playing reserve team football at the stadium. If the initial team were playing away, you’d be playing in the home, at Highbury, and there would be one man and his dog there. Even though you’d psych your self up, you still aren’t getting that push.

Arsenal face Norwich, Leicester, Liverpool and Watford at the Emirates in the Premier League before the end of the summer season

“If you have Robbie Williams and Elton John at Wembley facing 100,000 people, it will likely be the best thing you’ve seen. They are entertainers, they fly off the adrenaline. If I believed to them seven days later: ‘You’re returning to Wembley, play again, but no body is going to be there,’ how hard is that for them? To entertain just as without the fans there?

“I think this levels things out. I’ve gone from thinking Norwich were a certainty to get relegated, whereas now I’d let them have a chance. I must say i do.

“Whoever can adapt, could reel off a few games on the trot. If you don’t get used to it, it’s Saturday-Wednesday-Saturday-Wednesday, you’ll soon be in trouble.”

Arsenal have seen a gradual improvement since Arteta took over from Unai Emery in December, but Merson feels there is still some way to go before they are challenging for the very best four again, and suggests defensive solidity should be the preferred outcome.

Arsenal were beaten 3-2 by Brentford in their heat up match at the Emirates.

“You’ve got Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a world-class centre forward who scores goals. He’s a one out of two merchant, where you get two chances and score one, there aren’t most of them in the world. There’s a lot more ahead from Alexandre Lacazette, he is a top drawer player.

“We discuss the defence at Arsenal, but it usually comes from the leading. If you’re not closing down from the front, after which the midfield aren’t’ connecting, I do not care who’s playing at the back for you. It could be [Paolo] Maldini, [Alessandro] Costacurta, [Franco] Baresi, if you’ve got players running at you left, right and centre, you’re likely to leak goals.

“I think it is necessary they play as a team, but at the moment I don’t notice it at Arsenal. I know Arteta is trying to alter it, however it seems like the forwards have their game, the midfielders have their game, after which we then just see what the defenders do.

Mikel Arteta has Arsenal in ninth place, eight points off the top four

“I think they have got to get back again to basics, get tight at the back. We all like watching Arsenal play because you know you’re likely to get action and goals at both ends.

“I think they need to say: ‘Right, let us get tight, if we need to win games 1-0, we shall.’ I recently think they truly are too entertaining, it’s too open, they don’t really move up the pitch as a unit or move back as a unit.

“It could be a few years before Arsenal reach top four again. I do believe in Arteta, I like him and I think he’ll get it right, but it’s hard as an inexperienced manager. You’ve got to be careful not just to try entertain the fans. When you’re inexperienced, you often try to entertain the fan behind the goal.”

