Paul McGinley holes 20 putts in one minute from ‘Peter Crouch range’ | Golf News

Paul McGinley celebrated a brand new world document in the course of the Paddy Power Golf Shootout after holing 20 putts in simply one minute from two metres out.

With officers from Guinness World Records available to confirm the try, McGinley rattled in putt after putt subsequent to a life-sized cutout of former England striker Peter Crouch, who occurs to be two metres tall – 6ft, 7ins in outdated cash.

The bar had been set solely moments earlier by Tommy Fleetwood as a star-studded discipline assembled for a collection of entertaining challenges at Centurion Golf Club in Hemel Hempstead, with the celebrities together with Harry Kane, Jamie Redknapp, Freddie Flintoff and Piers Morgan.

0:26 Andrew Flintoff enjoys a celebratory lap of honour after Piers Morgan falls off his chair in the course of the Paddy Power Golf Shootout at Centurion Andrew Flintoff enjoys a celebratory lap of honour after Piers Morgan falls off his chair in the course of the Paddy Power Golf Shootout at Centurion

But it was former Ryder Cup captain McGinley who stole the present in the quickfire placing problem, the Sky Sports Golf pundit incomes himself a spot in the world document books earlier than admitting on Twitter: “This was fun – it’s a while since I’ve won something !!”

Good Morning Britain presenter Morgan proved adept on the golf pong problem, though he was much less profitable with a sand wedge in hand as his bunker escape try resulted in a shank which got here perilously near injuring a cameraman.

0:23 Former England striker Peter Crouch is agonisingly near a ‘aim’ at Centurion as his well-struck iron cannons off the submit on the Paddy Power Golf Shootout Former England striker Peter Crouch is agonisingly near a ‘aim’ at Centurion as his well-struck iron cannons off the submit on the Paddy Power Golf Shootout

Morgan additionally supplied a lot merriment when his efforts at sitting – and staying – on a chair went badly unsuitable, the following tumble prompting a joyous, celebratory dash across the tee field from taking part in companion Flintoff.

Crouch managed to hit the submit in the goalscoring self-discipline, and he risked a again pressure in the nearest-the-pin contest in which the opponents had to make use of a toddler’s golf membership.

0:18 Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston channels his internal Padraig Harrington and nails an enormous drive ‘Happy Gilmore type’ in the course of the Paddy Power Golf Shootout Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston channels his internal Padraig Harrington and nails an enormous drive ‘Happy Gilmore type’ in the course of the Paddy Power Golf Shootout

Fleetwood headlined knowledgeable line-up that featured Ryder Cup skippers McGinley and Thomas Bjorn, with fan-favourite Andrew “Beef” Johnston and Ladies European Tour star Carly Booth additionally at Centurion.

It was Beef who channelled his internal Padraig Harrington and launched an enormous drive down the center in the Happy Gilmore problem.