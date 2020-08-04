Paul McCartney said backlash he received for The Beatles breakup was ‘hurtful’: ‘I almost blamed myself’

“I suppose that when The Beatles broke up, perhaps there was a misconception that we all sort of hated each other,” McCartney, 78, informed British GQ in an honest interview.

He continued: “What I realize now is that, because it was a family, because it was a gang, families argue. And families have disputes. And some people want to do this and some people want to do that.”

McCartney was just able to gain access to The Beatles’ discography if he took legal action against the band.

“If I hadn’t done that, it would have all belonged to Allen Klein. The only way I was given to get us out of that was to do what I did,” he informed the outlet. “I said ‘Well, I’ll sue Allen Klein,’ and I wasn’t told I couldn’t because he wasn’t party to it. ‘You’ve got to sue the Beatles.’”

After McCartney took legal action against, Lennon launched his popular tune “How Do You Sleep?” which was thought to be a diss record.

“Well, as you can imagine, that was horrendous and it gave me some terrible times. I drank way too much and did too much of everything,” he said …