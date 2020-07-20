Paul McCartney releases remastered version of ‘Beautiful Night’ with Ringo Starr – Armenian News

Paul McCartney has released a new EP featuring a remastered version of ‘Beautiful Night’ with Ringo Starr.

The EP, which was released today (July 17), is part of a forthcoming re-release of McCartney’s acclaimed 1997 album, ‘Flaming Pie’, which is due out on July 31, NME reports.

The EP also features a 1995 demo of the track, an alternate “Run Through” recording, and “Oobu Joobu Part 5” – a medley of Beautiful Night-themed chat, alternate mixes and interview recordings of McCartney and Starr speaking about the song.