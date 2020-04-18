Paul McCartney on why he thinks The Beatles were “better” than the Rolling Stones – Panorama

Paul McCartney has revealed why he believes The Beatles were “better” than The Rolling Stones throughout the top of their fame, NME experiences. Speaking to Howard Stern on SiriusXM, McCartney agreed when Stern stated the Fab Four were the higher of the two teams – and stated they leaned on wider influences of their music.

“You know you’re going to persuade me to agree with that one,” McCartney informed Stern.

“They are rooted in the blues. When they are writing stuff, it has to do with the blues. We had a little more influences. … There’s a lot of differences, and I love the Stones, but I’m with you. The Beatles were better.”

Stern then recommended that the Mick Jagger led band’s 1967 album ‘Their Satanic Majesties Request’ was an try to emulate The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Peppers…’

“We started to notice that whatever we did, the Stones sort of did it shortly thereafter,” McCartney defined.

“We went to America and we had huge success. Then the Stones went to America. We did Sgt. Pepper, the Stones did a psychedelic album. There’s a lot of that. We were great friends, still are kind of. We admire each other. … The Stones are a fantastic group. I go see them every time they’re out. They’re a great, great band.”