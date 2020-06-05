Paul McCartney on Beatles refusing to play for segregated audience in 1964, justice for George Floyd’s family

“As we continue to see the protests and demonstrations across the world, I know many of us want to know just what we can be doing to help. None of us have all the answers and there is no quick fix but we need change,” that he wrote on Twitter.

McCartney continued: “We all need to work together to overcome racism in any form. We need to learn more, listen more, talk more, educate ourselves and, above all, take action.”

He went on to recall an occasion in the ’60s when The Beatles were set to play a show in the United States, but the group decided against it after learning it would be a segregated audience.

“In 1964 The Beatles were due to play Jacksonville in the US and we found out that it was going to be to a segregated audience. It felt wrong,” McCartney remembered. “We said ‘We’re not doing that!’ and the concert we did do was to their first non-segregated audience. We then made sure this was in our contract. To us it seemed like common sense.”

McCartney then noted how nearly, six decades later, deaths like Floyd’s — at the hands of police — still occur.

“I feel sick and angry that here we are almost 60 years later and the world is in shock at the horrific scenes of the senseless murder of George Floyd at the hands of police racism, along with the countless others that came before,” that he stated.

“All of us here support and stand alongside all those who are protesting and raising their voices at this time. I want justice for George Floyd’s family, I want justice for all those who have died and suffered,” McCartney continued before concluding: “Saying nothing is not an option.”

Following his statement, McCartney also shared a list of businesses his social media marketing followers could support “in the fight for racial justice” including, Black Lives Matter, Color of Change, the NAACP, Stand Up to Racism, Campaign Zero, and the Community Justice Exchange.

Across the country, folks have been protesting against police brutality, specifically against members of the black community, in the wake of the death of Floyd, who died while in police custody after an officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes, moments that were captured on cellphone video. In the footage, Floyd, 46, shouts “I cannot breathe” and “don’t kill me,” before losing consciousness. He was later pronounced dead.

Since-fired officer Derek Chauvin was later charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.