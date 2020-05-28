Paul Gascoigne at Euro 96: Sky Sports reveals how close Gazza was to sending England into final | Football News



















0:30



Have a glance provided that you dare: Sky Sports reveals simply how close Paul Gascoigne was to scoring the winner towards Germany within the Euro 96 semi-final

Have a glance provided that you dare: Sky Sports reveals simply how close Paul Gascoigne was to scoring the winner towards Germany within the Euro 96 semi-final

You’ve seen the TV replay – possibly lots of of instances. But from his personal perspective, how close was Paul Gascoigne to sending England to the Euro 96 final?

Using a digital actuality re-enactment, Sky Sports can reveal simply how close Gazza got here to sending England into their one and solely worldwide final since successful the World Cup in 1966 – as seen via his personal eyes.

He had already lit up Wembley earlier within the event with a memorable purpose of their 2-Zero win over Scotland within the group levels, however might have written himself into folklore but once more on the night time of June 26.

In the ninth minute of additional time towards Germany, with the scores degree at 1-1, Gascoigne was millimetres away from assembly Alan Shearer’s centre – however had to look on in agony because the ball shot previous his foot and away to security.

Euro 96 had been the primary main worldwide event to use the Golden Goal rule, that means any actual connection would have assured the Three Lions their path to the final.

But after the midfielder’s notorious near-miss, Germany went on to take their place as a substitute after a penalty shoot-out win at Wembley, with now-England boss Gareth Southgate lacking the decisive spot-kick.

Look again on Gascoigne’s unimaginable profession, in his personal phrases and people of a few of soccer’s grandest names, with the documentary ‘Gascoigne’, out there on Sky Documentaries now. You may catch numerous different great sporting documentaries on demand or channel 114.