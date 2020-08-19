Paul DeJong, Yadier Molina Cleared To Return From COVID-19 IL

The Cardinals lastly went back to actionAug 15 after a long, coronavirus-caused layoff, however they still have not been at complete strength. Shortstop Paul DeJong, catcher Yadier Molina, reducer Kodi Whitley and infielder Rangel Ravelo were missing from the Cardinals’ 5 video games because last weekend, however they might not be not available for a lot longer. Manager Mike Shildt revealed Tuesday that all of those gamers have actually been cleared to come off the COVID-19 hurt list, Anne Rogers of MLB.com tweets and as Jeff Jones of the Belleville News initially reported.

DeJong, Molina, Whitley and Ravelo were amongst the lots of Cardinals who evaluated favorable, causing the group’s lengthy shutdown that started July 29. DeJong has actually been among the most important shortstops in the video game because he debuted in 2017, so he’ll be a particularly welcome addition when he’s excellent to take the field once again. The Cardinals will likewise enjoy to have Molina back, as although his offending production has actually subsided, he’s a heart-and-soul gamer for the franchise.

Since returning, the shorthanded Cardinals have actually opted for Tommy Edman at brief and a mix of Andrew Knizner and Matt Wieters behind the plate. All 3 have actually left to bad starts this season.