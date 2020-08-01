Paul Cook: Wigan confirm departure of manager | Football News





Paul Cook has actually left Wigan after more than 3 years in charge

Wigan have actually verified the departure of first-team manager Paul Cook following the club’s administration a month back.

Cook assisted the club to 13 th in the Sky Bet Championship prior to a 12- point reduction relegated them to League One, based on appeal.

In his 3 years in charge at the DW Stadium, Cook supervised remarkable FA Cup success over Premier League sides AFC Bournemouth, West Ham United and Manchester City.

In a goodbye message to his gamers, personnel and Wigan advocates, Cook stated: “It is with an agony of mind that I have actually chosen to leave Wigan Athletic.

” I want to thank David Sharpe, the Whelan household and Jonathan Jackson for providing me the chance to handle such a terrific club 3 years back.

1: 36 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match in between Wigan Athletic and Fulham Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match in between Wigan Athletic and Fulham

” I have actually been profoundly happy to have actually continued my long association with Wigan Athletic over the previous 3 years and I have actually striven to represent the club to the very best of my capability, to establish people and likewise produce a group and a work principles which the town can be happyof I have actually delighted in some fantastic minutes with you throughout that time that will live long in the memory.

“It is well publicised that the club is going through an extremely tough duration and, of course, we are all hoping a favorable result can be discovered so this football club can compose its next chapter under brand-new ownership.

“That needs to be the primary top priority for everybody included and I understand the administrators are striving to guarantee the club can make it through these tough times and discover brand-new owners.

” I wish to thank every gamer for their efforts, effort and dedication throughout my 3 years asmanager I want to thank my assistant Leam Richardson and as a cumulative I thank all of my assistance personnel and the personnel behind the scenes who are so critical to the football club. We needs to likewise not forget the 75 individuals who regrettably lost their tasks a couple of weeks back and I expect those individuals that the club can discover a favorable option and move forwards in the future.

“To the supporters, who are the most important part of this club’s present and future, I would like to thank you all for your support over the last three years. More than ever, I have been overwhelmed by your support to myself, the players and the staff over the past few weeks. Whoever leads this club in the future will be welcomed by a fantastic group of supporters.”