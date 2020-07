Paul Cook will leave Wigan after more than 3 years in charge

Paul Cook will leave Wigan Athletic on Wednesday after resigning from his function as supervisor, following the club entering into administration previously this month.

Cook, who directed the club to 13 th in the Sky Bet Championship prior to a 12- point reduction put them into the relegation zone, has actually been related to the Bristol City and Birmingham jobs.

The statement is anticipated be made on Wednesday early morning.

More to follow …