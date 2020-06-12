Paul Collingwood set to take temporary charge of England one-day team | Cricket News





Paul Collingwood is set to be put in charge of England’s deliberate one-day collection towards Ireland, whereas a handful of county coaches will assist oversee an expanded Test squad subsequent month.

With England hoping to squeeze in as a lot of their scheduled fixtures as doable in a season considerably shortened by the coronavirus shutdown, head coach Chris Silverwood has determined to take a break throughout the three ODIs towards Ireland.

The July dates for these matches, that are all seemingly to be performed at one of the Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford, are but to be finalised with Cricket Ireland however assistant coach Collingwood has been earmarked as the person to deputise for Silverwood.

It is known the previous limited-overs captain might be formally appointed subsequent week, when particulars of the Test squad are additionally anticipated.

Of the 55 gamers invited to resume coaching by the England and Wales Cricket Board, as many as 30 might be formally referred to as up for the three-match collection towards the West Indies.

That successfully doubles the scale of the same old taking part in employees available for a Test match, so contingencies have been put in place to broaden Silverwood’s backroom team, which additionally consists of Graham Thorpe as assistant.

At current there are greater than 15 members of teaching employees from the county community aiding with England coaching at 11 venues, with the beginning of the home season nonetheless on hiatus till August 1 on the earliest.

Some of these might be requested to be part of the squad on a temporary foundation within the coming weeks, with the chance of different specialist consultants, main up to a pre-series coaching camp and doable intra-squad warm-up match on the Ageas Bowl.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed the ECB authorised a short-term mortgage to Cricket West Indies to help the latter throughout the cashflow disaster attributable to coronavirus.

The cost will not be associated to any bilateral commitments between the 2 nations and compensation might be lined by future funds from the International Cricket Council.