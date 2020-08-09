Paul Casey went 3 months without touching a club; now he’s 2 back at the PGA

SAN FRANCISCO– Players invested the quarantine following golf’s shutdown the very same method the rest people did, binge watching Netflix and dealing with house tasks. Basically, doing anything however playing golf.

For Paul Casey, that truly indicated no golf. The Englishman stated he went almost 3 months without touching a golf club prior to going back to work at the Travelers Championship.

“Worked on the body and the mind, but yeah, no golf for three months, not a single shot,” Casey stated. “I think, five or six weeks to get ready. I worked out a lot in those first three months. I wasn’t doing nothing.”

Casey stated he had the ability to invest additional time with swing coach Peter Kostis in Arizona dealing with principles, and when he did go back to the PGA Tour, he seemed like he ‘d put sufficient operate in to be competitive. But he had a hard time in his very first 4 occasions back with 2 missed out on cuts and a tie for 32 nd his finest proving.

” I felt quite prepared to come out and play, and I believed I revealed some respectable kind at Travelers, I was prepared to go. Like I stated, simply been a bit flat [since then],” he stated.

He hasn’t been flat at today’s PGA Championship, where he’s connected for 4th location and 2 strokes off the lead.