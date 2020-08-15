Paul Casey (66) looking to extend East Lake streak

GREENSBORO, N.C.– With a runner-up surface at the PGA Championship now under his belt, Paul Casey is turning his attention to East Lake.

The Englishman wasn’t amongst the pre-tournament favorites recently in San Francisco, however he held up well throughout the last round en path to a T-2 surface that marks his finest profession lead to a significant at age 43. It likewise strengthened his postseason goals, as Casey initially included today’s Wyndham Championship in an effort to guarantee he ‘d be inside the leading 125. Instead, he’s upto No 54 in the points race and looking for more after rounds of 67-66 left him 3 shots off the lead heading into the weekend at steamy Sedgefield Country Club.

“I didn’t put any expectations on myself this week after a good performance last week, and I’m kind of – I’m pretty fatigued mentally and physically,” Casey stated. “I’m just trying to get around this golf course with sort of expelling the least amount of energy possible.”

Wyndham Championship: Full- field ratings|Full protection

Current FedExCup points standings

Casey is making his 5th start in row, and he hopes it’s a streak that will reach 8 in a row by season’s end. That would indicate a journey to East Lake for the 30-man Tour Championship, for which Casey has actually certified …