Paul Batura: This July 4th we hold America’s future in our hands, as Trump points out dangers we face

Standing in the shadow of the 60-foot-high heads of Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln carved into Mount Rushmore, Trump spoke of a “growing danger” facing America.

FRED FLEITZ: AT MOUNT RUSHMORE, TRUMP TO HIGHLIGHT DANGER LEFTIST RADICALS POSE TO AMERICA

It wouldn’t function as the first time we faced an emergency. It won’t be the last.

More from Opinion

Years ago, the late radio commentator Paul Harvey told of an elderly man who kept a rustic home up in the mountains of Virginia. Although some an eccentric, he was deeply religious and known for his simple wisdom and sage advice.

Some cynical boys from the neighboring village were determined to make him look foolish and expose him as a fraud.

“I know how we can get him,” said one of many boys. “I’ll take a bird in my hand and hold it so he can just barely see it through my fingers. I’ll then ask the old codger if the creature is dead or alive. If he guesses it’s dead, I’ll let it fly away. If he says it’s alive, I’ll crush it.”

One of the boys captured a bird and approached the bearded mountain man, posing that identical question to him. Was it dead or alive? Looking intently toward the boy’s not exactly closed clasped hand, the hermit finally answered.

“It is as you will, my son,” the person gently replied.

We’re the sole nation on Earth that millions of people risk their lives to join – because they know any single thing is possible here.

In so many ways, America is that metaphorical bird. As we celebrate our 244th birthday this week-end, amidst tensions threatening to topple our great and enduring traditions, it’s an open question whether the nation will fly free or be crushed by the weight of antagonists from within.

Thankfully, it’s up to us.

“It is as we will.”

Truth find out, our fate as a nation is definitely in our own hands. Yes, God has richly blessed America and I really believe He eventually determines our fate. But our decisions, both personally and collectively, have consequences.

The French diplomat Alexis de Tocqueville famously observed after visiting the United States in the 1830s: “Not until I went into the churches of America and heard her pulpits aflame with righteousness did I understand the secret of her genius and power. America is great because she is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, she will cease to be great.”

Yes, I really believe America is excellent, though maybe not perfect. No nation is without its sins because every country is composed of sinful people.

Many people appear to forget that after Thomas Jefferson sat right down to draft the Declaration of Independence – which famously states that “all men are created equal” – he included a passage denouncing slavery. Sadly, it had been deleted. Too many people felt financially threatened to give slaves the freedom all people deserve.

Jefferson was a paradoxical figure. Yes, he owned slaves. In fact, the historian Jon Meacham points out that his life was framed by the abominable practice.

Jefferson’s first memory was being handed down a pillow by a slave. Eight decades later, as he lay dying along with his head on a pillow, the past person that he was able to keep in touch with was one of his true slaves who understood his wishes by the movement of his eyes.

“From pillow to pillow, Thomas Jefferson’s life was made possible by slavery,” Meacham observed.

Our Founding Fathers did the right thing by declaring themselves clear of Great Britain. Though reluctant rebels, their brave and courageous risk led to a glorious new nation.

But they did the incorrect thing by not confronting the evil of slavery then and there. Had they accepted Jefferson’s first draft and ended the wickedness of human bondage in 1776, might they will have avoided the horrors of the Civil War 85 years later?

It may not come easy, but as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. famously declared, “It’s always the right time to do the right thing.”

America is in desperate need of people doing the right thing despite the consequences.

Independence Day week-end is the right time in America to hold up high the countless wonderful cops who help to keep the peace and the 1.3 million members of the military who battle on our behalf.

It’s the right time for you to pray for President Trump and elected officials of both political parties.

Mockery only produces misery – for everyone.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

It’s the right time for you to stand up to the anarchists and bullies. We can peacefully debate the correct place for historic statues, but we can’t tolerate violent mobs who proclaim themselves both judge and jury and tear down statues and monuments.

On this weekend – and every single other day of the year – it’s the best time to be thankful for America.

We’re the sole nation on Earth that millions of people risk their lives to join – because they know any single thing is possible here. If you’re willing to help others take their dreams, they will allow you to grasp yours.

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

Our republic is strong but fragile. The choice is ours.

“It is as we will.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY PAUL BATURA