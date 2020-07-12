Paul Batura: My mother’s recipe box contains hundreds of dishes – but thousands of memories

Back in her prime, Joan Batura was your quintessential suburban homemaker, diligently tending to the wants of her husband and five children. She had been a secretary to the president of the Equitable Life Insurance Company in New York City before motherhood but left office work with the rigors of domestic management once we arrived.

NORTH CAROLINA PASTOR COMES BACK HOME AFTER 80 DAYS FIGHTING CORONAVIRUS: ‘LOOK AT GOD’

It occurred to me recently that with a 16-year gap between your oldest and the youngest (me), my parents had kids in your home for 40 years.

Four decades is a number of years to have kids under your roof, but it’s specially lengthy if you believe of it in terms of meal preparation. Given kid’s pesky penchant for eating many times per day, that’s tens of thousands of meals – even if you head out for the casual special event.

There are so many wonderful things I could inform you of my mom, from her kind spirit and fierce curiosity to her sympathetic ear and deep Christian faith. You might are expecting me to add her being fully a good cook on that list, but it just wouldn’t be true.

In fact, coming from an Irish family, we used to joke that my mother’s definition of a seven-course meal was a six-pack and a potato. We were exaggerating, of course (my mom only drank wine), but cooking was utilitarian to her – an essential chore to help keep the gang happy and fed.

She made all the classic staples that produce today’s nutritionists cringe and kids cheer – meatloaf and mashed potatoes, spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, hot dogs, baked beans and macaroni and cheese. Then there were English muffin pizzas on Friday nights throughout Lent.

Anything beyond that standard fare made my mother a little nervous. She was comfortable in a library or at her typewriter, but perhaps not in your kitchen. The index cards and clippings (from newspapers and magazines) inside her metal box were recipes for meals outside her safe place. They’re all very step by step with detail by detail instructions.

There’s a neatly typed card titled, “Chicken for Company” – diced and breaded chicken served in a mixture of mushroom and celery soup. As the name would imply, this is my mom’s “go-to” when people came over for supper. She served it with cheesy scalloped potatoes and rice pilaf.

What I really remembered, though, when i looked at the card, is sitting at the dining area table and having to figure out how to converse with our guests, something initially petrified me. We were instructed to be inquisitive and never filibuster with your own observations and opinions.

“You never learn anything while you’re talking,” my mom liked to remind us.

Whenever my parents would excuse themselves to completely clean up from dinner and prepare for dessert and coffee, I was asked to remain and “entertain” our friends. In retrospect, my parents gave me a great gift with that assignment. To this day, I enjoy sit and talk with people over meals, especially folks I hardly know. I love asking questions and researching them and their perspectives.

Another card – “Easter Sunday Brunch Casserole” – is a simple egg dish comprised of sausage, bacon and bread. Like many mothers of that era, mine made lots of casseroles, but this particular one jumped out at me because it reminded me of the Easter she caused it to be but forgot to turn the oven on after putting it directly into cook.

More from Opinion

Brunch became more like dinner that year, but none of our guests did actually mind.

I think one of the things I really like about the recipe cards, though, is seeing so many of them in my mother’s handwriting. For so several years, I would notice it in notes and cards, but now no more – until I crank open the lid of the box.

It’s curious how we inherit so many physical as well as temperamental faculties from our parents, but not their handwriting. Like fingerprints, everyone’s is different, sometimes by a little and other times by a lot. A year ago, I received a letter from someone with penmanship like my mothers. That it put this kind of lump within my throat showed how much I’ve missed her these last years.

But flipping through the recipe box, I’m reminded once again exactly how fleeting family time really can be. Food consumes a great deal of our attention and efforts – planning, buying, preparing and consuming it – but my mom was right – food is utilitarian.

What undoubtedly lasts would be the memories of the people we were with while enjoying the meal. It’s the substance of the conversations and the lessons and legacy handed over from one generation to another.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

With everything going digital today, and recipe boxes and cookbooks fading fast, what physical remnant will our youngsters and grandkids have to remember the meals of their youth?

Let’s hope and pray they recall the kindness and affection exhibited around the dining table.

Maybe if we spent additional time eating and visiting together than we did inside our virtual worlds online, we’d be happier and better connected.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite all the challenges surrounding us these days as a nation, we need to leave time to break bread together and laugh with the folks we love.

Now that’s a recipe my mother knew by heart.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE BY PAUL BATURA