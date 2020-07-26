Paul Batura: My chance meeting with Rush Limbaugh resulted in this career advice that changed my life

At the time, Rush was relaying his program “high atop the EIB Tower in midtown Manhattan” out of WABC-AM’s radio studios. During a few of his meteoric increase, I had actually worked part-time at WOR-AM, a crosstown competitor. As devoted as I was to my station, I enjoyed Rush and listened whenever I might throughout high school and college.

On this specific day, having simply finished a term early from college, I was in Manhattan “pounding the pavement” and talking to for a task with Penguin Publishing.

The interview worked out and at its conclusion, I was used the entry-level position. The function didn’t delight me, however it was a task. I asked if they would provide me a day to think of it, which they enthusiastically concurred to do.

I keep in mind hoping as I made my method back through the cold, cutting end up to Penn Station for my train back house. What should I do? Should I take the task or pass? Was I being too particular? I took a look at my watch. It was a couple of minutes prior to 3 p.m.

Like a bolt out of the blue, I unexpectedly had an idea that I must go satisfy Rush Limbaugh, whose program was simply ending. In retrospection, it was an insane concept. Media stars do not satisfy with normal individuals off the street. But I was young and absurd. Naivete has its benefits.

Walt Disney when notoriously stated, “I never knew what I couldn’t do – so I tried everything.”

For me, “everything” consisted of knocking on random doors. Growing up, my mom would frequently state, “Nothing ventured, nothing gained.”

So, I discovered my method into 2 Pennsylvania Plaza and took an elevator as much as WABC’s workplaces on the 17 th flooring.

Stepping off, I experienced a locked door with the station’s call letters next to it– and a security personnel asking of my intents.

“I’d like to say hello to Rush Limbaugh,” I stated rather brazenly.

“Is he expecting you?” the gentleman countered. I stated no, however I was a fan and it would just take a minute.

What took place next would, regretfully, never ever and not surprisingly occur today– however the world was a rather much safer and saner location back in 1994.

“Look,” the guard informed me. “You can’t wait up here, but Rush will be out shortly. He goes downstairs and then takes a limo over to his television show. It’ll be waiting for him just outside Madison Square Garden. Go wait for him there and you might be able to shake his hand.”

I thanked the guard and made a beeline for the plaza, where I stood in between the structure and the idling vehicle. Sure enough, Rush came waltzing down and warmly welcomed me when I presented myself. It was actually freezing outside, however Rush stopped briefly and nicely listened to my story.

“It’s not complicated,” he stated. “If you want to be happy in life, you need to figure out what you want – and then go for it. Don’t settle for second best. Do you want to work for a publisher?”

I confessed that I chose papers or radio.

“Then go work for a newspaper or a radio station. But don’t be picky. Take whatever job there that will get your foot in the door.”

He then went on to speak about how he understood what he wished to do when he was simply 8 years-old– how the video jockey on the radio appeared to be having a lot more enjoyable than everyone else working other tasks.

I took his advice, decreased the function at Penguin and quickly landed a task with Newsday, a significant paper on LongIsland I wasn’t composing, however my foot was in the door. Being in the structure provided me access to the newsroom, however.

Recent studies show the majority of us do not like our professions. Is it coincidental that more cardiovascular disease happen on Monday than any other day of the week?

Rush Limbaugh is presently in the battle of his life, strongly fighting phase 4 lung cancer. Many people are wishing him, asking God to recover and provide him more time. I hope he lives a thousand more years.

Yet, through all the ups and downs of treatment, Rush Limbaugh stays on the radio whenever he is physically able to do so.

Why? He plainly does not require the cash.

He does it due to the fact that he likes it. It’s a calling – not simply a career.

Rush never ever understood what he could not do– so he attempted whatever on the radio, from spinning records to hosting a talk program.

Are you satisfied in your work? What do you actually like? What’s your dream?

Writing and radio are my dreams, and the good news is I get to do both– though I want I might do more of every one.

So, I keep hoping. I keep attempting. I keep reaching.

Someone when informed me the trick to real joy is making certain the reach is simply beyond our grasp, that we must constantly have a lofty objective that thrills us.

I’ll constantly be grateful that Rush Limbaugh put in the time to talk in the cold with a 21- year-old boy about that really thing.

He was best then as now– life is too brief to go for 2nd finest.

