Patrol service to operate in Armenia in early 2021 – Panorama

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a consultative assembly on Saturday to talk about the draft technique of Police reform. As the press service on the authorities reported, the motion plan for 2020-2022 throughout the reform was briefed to the PM in element. It was famous that the technique envisages the institution of the Ministry of Interior and patrol service. Among different precedence instructions of the brand new reform are the clarification of structural adjustments and capabilities in the Police system and the institution of an operational administration heart.

The PM highlighted the significance of making the brand new picture of a police officer. “The service in the Police forces should be attractive and the system should recruit professional specialists,” the PM mentioned, pointing to the necessity of guaranteeing social ensures for the police servicemen.

What regards to the work of site visitors police, Pashinyan pressured that the principle coverage shouldn’t be fining residents however implementing measures aimed toward stopping site visitors violations. It was famous that in accordance to the draft technique, the patrol service will begin working in Armenia in the primary trimester of 2021.