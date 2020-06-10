Patriots should sign Colin Kaepernick, Rep. Joe Kennedy says

AL SHARPTON TO THE NFL: ‘GIVE COLIN KAEPERNICK A JOB BACK’

“The NFL should apologize to Colin Kaepernick and the Patriots should sign him,” the congressman wrote.

It doesn’t seem the Patriots are keen to tackle anybody past the 2 quarterbacks they’ve proper now – Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Tom Brady left the group throughout the offseason to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signaling the daybreak of a brand new period in Foxborough.

The Patriots might nonetheless sign free agent Cam Newton, however after a number of months it doesn’t seem the group goes to go down that route, both.

Kaepernick has not performed within the NFL for the reason that 2016 season, however with gamers’ renewed curiosity in kneeling throughout the nationwide anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality, a number of gamers have referred to as on the league to choose up the quarterback.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan stated Tuesday that Kaepernick should have the chance to renew his profession within the NFL. Many imagine that Kaepernick was omitted of the league due to the firestorm he created when he kneeled throughout the nationwide anthem.