Patriots owner Robert Kraft auctions Super Bowl ring for more than $1m to help coronavirus cause | NFL News





Robert Kraft has actually auctioned his 5th Super Bowl ring which he won in 2017

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl LI champion ring was auctioned off for $1.025 million on Thursday, with earnings going in the direction of the ‘All In Challenge’ which intends to feed those in demand throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The champion, whose identification was not revealed, will certainly be flown to Boston on Kraft’s exclusive jet and also taken to the Gillette Stadium, where he will certainly obtain the personalized ring from the Patriots owner.

The ring includes 283 rubies as a homage to New England’s resurgence win versus Atlanta Falcons in which Kraft’s side got over a 28 -3 deficiency prior to securing a 34-28 overtime success in 2017.

Bidding for the ring started at $75,00 0 however went across the $1 million (₤820,00 0) mark with over 9 days staying in the public auction.

“What could I do that would be special?” Kraft claimed while placing the ring up for public auction.

“I thought about what is going on at this time and wanted to give something of extreme value… So I thought it would be good to give this ring, our fifth Super Bowl win, because it showed how we came back.”

The ‘All In Challenge’ has actually increased over $45 million since Friday.