Patriots name Cam Newton starting quarterback

Newton likewise was chosen a group captain, a testimony to how rapidly he has actually ended up being a leader in the company. He is poised to end up being the very first quarterback to begin for the Patriots who wasn’t prepared by them because Scott Secules began 4 video games in 1993.

Over the course of the last 3 weeks, Newton has actually flashed the huge arm and movement that make him among the most special quarterbacks in NFL history. Now he gets to inhabit the area previously owned by Tom Brady, the most embellished QB in NFL history.

Offensive planner Josh McDaniels on Wednesday called playing quarterback in NFL “probably the most difficult position in all of sports to play and excel at,” and stated he hasn’t been amazed that Newton has rapidly end up being the leader of the offense.

“Cam understands football very well, he can handle a lot of multiples, which you need to do at that position,” McDaniels stated. “He reads coverage well and he puts a lot of time and effort into it.”

Newton’s last 2 seasons in Carolina were truncated by shoulder and foot injuries, and McDaniels was asked if Newton might still carry out at an elite level.

“You don’t ever know until you know,” he stated, “but you see enough in the drills, in the things we’ve tried to simulate, to make a pretty good assumption that it’s there and that it’s where you want it to be.”

Belichick has actually admired Newton’s character and existence and has actually been impressed by his work principles.

” I can see why he had the …