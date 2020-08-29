Patriots moving 2019 second-rounder Joejuan Williams to safety

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Joejuan Williams # 33 of the New England Patriots searches from the bench throughout the AFC Wild Card Playoff video game versus the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough,Massachusetts (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Joejuan Williams is moving to safety.

New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams entered into the league with a track record as a slower defensive back, which absence of athleticism led to minimal playing time throughout a novice season invested mainly on the bench. Bill Belichick will attempt to modification Williams’ position in an effort to get him on the field more regularly.

Williams, who will have a hard time to see playing time due to the logjam at cornerback, has actually been taking associates at safety, suggesting he may wind up being the one who changes Patrick Chung after the veteran pulled out of the 2020 season.

Joejuan Williams was a highly-touted draft possibility prior to a bad integrate

Williams, who stands 6-3 and weighs 210 pounds, drew rave evaluations for his outstanding efficiency as a cornerback in Vanderbilt’s zone-heavy defense, however a bad integrate raising …