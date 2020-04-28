Patriots draftee Justin Rohrwasser to remove controversial tattoo

Justin Rohrwasser, the rookie player of the New England Patriots, informed reporters that he is going to have his “shameful” tattoo removed immediately.

The Patriots’ draftee claimed that he got the tattoo “ignorantly” at the age of 18. The tattoo’s resemblance to a far-right militia group, The Three Percenters, has recently been the source of a great deal of controversy.

Rohrwasser told reporters, “As soon as I saw what it was linked to on Saturday, it was exactly that time I knew I had to get it totally taken off my body. It’s shameful that I had it on there ignorantly.”

Patriots Rookie, Justin’s Misconception Regarding The Controversial Tattoo

Rohrwasser was selected in the NFL drafts on Saturday and was given the position of the top kicker of The New England Patriots.

He told reporters that he mistook the tattoo for a patriotic symbol for America. Rohrwasser added that he comes from a military family and his ink was a symbol of showing his support for the military.

In an emotional interview with Steve Burton, WBZ-TV, Rorwasser claimed, “It was described to me as the percentage of colonists that rose up against the government of the British. I was like, Wow, that’s such an American sentiment, a patriotic sentiment.”

The Three Percenters are known to be an anti-government far-right militia wing.

The Patriots rookie, in an interview with Steve Burton, said that it was the first time on Saturday that he got to know of the truth behind his problematic tattoo.

Rohrwasser claims he had no idea about the “horrific events” related to the symbol.

“No, never. The first time I found out what it was linked to was Saturday…I went on Twitter. I saw that someone had taken a picture of me and put it with my tattoo and linking me to some horrific events.”

The Patriots player claimed, “This is not who I am.”

