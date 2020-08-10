Patriots closing in on signing 2 free agents with newfound cap room

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 15: Jordan Leggett #86 of the New York Jets (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots have their eyes on two free agents.

Even if you take away the decision to insert Cam Newton as the starting quarterback after Tom Brady’s departure, the New England Patriots are in the middle of a major facelift, as stars like Rob Gronkowski, Danny Shelton and Jamie Collins still need to be replaced. While these two under the radar acquisitions won’t directly replace those big names, they will give the Patriots depth in several key areas.

If their COVID-19 testing goes well and physicals are passed, tight end Jordan Leggett and defensive tackle Darius Kilgo are expected to join New England at practice soon.

The #Patriots are hosting FAs TE Jordan Leggett and DT Darius Kilgo, and if all goes well with COVID-19 testing and physicals, they plan to sign both, sources say. Leggett is a former #Jets fifth-rounder and Kilgo is a former 2016 #Broncos sixth rounder who has spent time in NE. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2020

Jordan Leggett could be a solid backup tight end.

Leggett was picked in the fifth round of the 2017 Draft by the New York Jets. He was slated to…