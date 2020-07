Price: $31.00

128GB Micro SD, Micro SDXC 2 Pack in Retail Packaging

Class 10, UHS-1 performance allows fast and smooth continuous shooting, multiple frames per second and full HD Video capture.

Fast performance minimizes photo and video transfer times to your computer.

Durable & ultra-reliable: Magnet Proof, Shock Proof, Temperature Proof, and Waterproof.

2-year warranty