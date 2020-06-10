Patrick van Aanholt Q&A: Black Lives Matter, George Floyd and fighting racism | Football News



















Patrick van Aanholt says he is “100 per cent prepared” to have a knee when Crystal Palace face Bournemouth on June 20.

The defender has told Sky Sports News he’s got been left “hurt” and “upset” by the death of George Floyd, who was simply killed after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds in Minneapolis on May 25.

Van Aanholt has been vocal in his support for anti-racist movements which have followed and has been in a continuous Twitter argument with media personality Katie Hopkins.

He has revealed he’s ready to carry on protests if the Premier League’s return by firmly taking a knee ahead of kick-off.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News, Van Aanholt also says:

White team-mates have been asking ‘how can we help?’

A lack of black coaches may possibly put him off the near future career

He wants his children to truly have a ‘normal life’ and perhaps not face racism

It’s been an extremely difficult week. What perhaps you have made of the demonstrations?

“It’s good to see so much unity from black and white people. It’s good to get so much love and support.”

What do you feel when you begin to see the video of George Floyd?

“I’m not going to lie, I was very upset. To think this is still going on in 2020 is crazy. Why is racism still a conversation in 2020? We are all one. It hurts me. It upsets me.”

1:04 Ruud Gullit has launched an impassioned plea for football to spearhead a “revolution on racism” that establishes diversity both in the game and in society Ruud Gullit has launched an impassioned plea for football to spearhead a “revolution on racism” that establishes diversity both in the game and in society

You’re a proud Dutch black man, just how much racism perhaps you have endured?

“I’ve been lucky. I didn’t have much. For me it has been okay, I’ve been blessed but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen. We all need to support each other.”

Will you have a knee before your match against Bournemouth?

“I’m prepared to take action, 100 %. They’ve done it in Germany and [Premier League] teams have done it in training. We have a platform and as a global sport, we have to bond.”

2:24 Kick It Out’s Troy Townsend say English footballing bodies are a deep failing when it comes to tackling the problem of racism Kick It Out’s Troy Townsend say English footballing bodies are a deep failing when it comes to tackling the problem of racism

Have the players discussed what’s happened?

“Everyone has, not just the players. The manager has… the whole club. The white players are asking… how can we help?”

What was life like growing up in Holland?

“I grew up in a family of six. Four sisters, one brother. I moved to England at a young age so it was different, unlike other Dutch players as I had to get used to a different culture.”

2:37 Geraint Hughes discusses Raheem Sterling’s latest comments supporting the racism protests and looks straight back at a few of the incidents Sterling has handled Geraint Hughes discusses Raheem Sterling’s latest comments supporting the racism protests and looks back at some of the incidents Sterling has dealt with

Would you like to enter into coaching?

“I don’t know. I had Chris Hughton, he was a great manager. I haven’t had any other black coaches in my career.”

Would the lack of black coaches put you off?

“A little bit, yeah. I don’t know if I want to be a coach yet. Ashley Cole is trying. Seedorf got his badges then got sacked at AC Milan. I don’t know why. Many black coaches have to start from the bottom and again, I don’t know why.”

1:29 John Barnes believes racist incidents will continue to happen, if the deeper dilemma of racism isn’t properly addressed at all levels John Barnes believes racist incidents will continue steadily to happen, if the deeper issue of racism is not precisely addressed at all levels

Can we all do more?

“Yeah. By reading more and seeing more you understand and do more. It’s good we are all together now and coming together and seeing just how serious this is.”

How good has it gone to see Roy Hodgson again?

“Very good. We knew with his age he was high risk but he’s missed us all. He still takes the training. Even during lockdown, he contacted everyone. It’s so nice to be back.”

Is the hope our children wont have to continue any demonstrations?

“Hopefully not. I want my children to have a normal life and not face racism and their children’s children. As I said, this is 2020 and we are talking about racism. It’s gone too far.”