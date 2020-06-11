Patrick van Aanholt ‘100 per cent’ prepared to take a knee when Premier League returns

“I’m prepared to do it, 100 per cent. They’ve done it in Germany and Premier League teams have done it in training. We have a platform and as a global sport, we have to come together,” Aanholt instructed Sky Sports.

The Dutch full-back echoed Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling’s name for elevated illustration of ethnic minorities in teaching positions, however stated he doesn’t plan to take up a managerial position sooner or later.

“I don’t know if I want to be a coach yet. Ashley Cole is trying. Clarence Seedorf got his badges then got sacked at AC Milan. Many black coaches have to start from the bottom and again, I don’t know why,” Aanholt added.

The Premier League will restart on June 17 after a three-month stoppage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Palace are 11th within the standings.