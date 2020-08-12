Patrick Mahomes tweet will get Chiefs fans pumped for football

Patrick Mahomes and his brand-new $500 million self are prepared for Week 1

Just weeks after signing the biggest agreement in American expert sports history, Mahomes is more than prepared for the Chiefs Week 1 match versus the HoustonTexans The biggest of expectations have actually now been positioned directly on Mahomes’ shoulders, and not even if of his agreement status. The 24- year-old is fresh off a Super Bowl MVP project, and a routine season MVP the season prior to that. In regards to distinctions, there’s not a great deal more he can achieve at such a young age.

Nonetheless, Brett Veach and the Chiefs have actually provided Mahomes the secrets to the franchise, in hopes of reaching dynasty status. While one Super Bowl does not guarantee them of that, the Chiefs have actually done their finest to secure the essential ability position gamers around Mahomes long-lasting, in addition to some crucial factors on the protective side of the ball (Chris Jones).

KC’s outstanding offseason has Mahomes prepared to go

It’s difficult to think we’re just one month far from expert football, particularly after the longest of …