Patrick Mahomes signs most lucrative sports deal in history, agent says

In a post on Instagram, Mahomes’ agent Chris Cabott touted the historic nature of the massive contract. “First half billion dollar player in sports history. Largest contract in sports history. First time NFL player has been the highest paid player in sports history,” Cabott wrote alongside an image of Mahomes signing the contract.

“He’s an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I’m delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come,” Hunt added.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid expressed his excitement at the chance of coaching Mahomes for the near future, saying in a statement, “I’ve had the privilege of coaching a lot of incredible athletes and special people in my career, and Patrick is without question on that list of players. The best part is he’s still early in his career.”

Mahomes has been with the Chiefs since 2017 when he was selected by the team as the tenth overall pick in the initial round of the draft. The Texas native played at Texas Tech before being drafted.

CNN has reached out to Mahomes’ agent for more details on the blockbuster deal.

Clarification: This story has been updated to reflect that Mahomes was the tenth over all pick in the first round of the draft.