Patrick Mahomes says he’s ‘tired’ of police brutality

AVENTURA, FL – JANUARY 28: Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes responses concerns from the media throughout the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV interview on January 28, 2020, at JW Mariott Turnberry in Miami, FL. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire through Getty Images)

The ruling Super Bowl champ spoke up versus police brutality on Thursday

On Wednesday, part of the expert sports world was placed on time out to raise awareness about social oppressions and police brutality after the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha,Wis The NBA playoffs were held off after the groups arranged to get involved on Wednesday boycotted the video games. The Milwaukee Brewers-Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners-San Diego Padres contests were held off to follow the lead taken by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Stars in sports are utilizing their platform to assist produce modification in the neighborhoods. One of those gamers is Kansas City Chiefs quarterbackPatrick Mahomes During an interview on SiriusXM NFL Mahomes stated that he’s “tired” of the police brutality which he’s all set to “do whatever it takes to put the world in a better place.”

Mahomes has actually been outspoken about systemic …