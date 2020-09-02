Patrick Mahomes proposes to longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews | Kansas City Chiefs

By
Jasyson
-

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hugs girlfriend Brittany Matthews after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football video game versus the San Francisco 49ers Sunday,Feb 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens,Fla The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Source link

Post Views: 18

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR