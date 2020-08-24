Patrick Mahomes’ moment, Earl Thomas released, COVID scare and more

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl favorites, and Patrick Mahomes has an opportunity to boost his tradition to famous status.

Patrick Mahomes is a champ. In 2020, he can seal himself amongst the video game’s all-time elite.

Mahomes’ honors are widely known. He has actually won the NFL MVP. He has actually been the Super Bowl MVP. He’s a champ. An All-Pro A two-time Pro Bowler, and just the 2nd quarterback to ever eclipse 5,000 passing lawns and 50 goal passes in a season.

He’s 24 years of ages.

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their very first Super Bowl success in 50 years, and are betting favorites to end up being the very first repeat champ because the 2004New England Patriots Their offseason was superb, with basic supervisor Brett Veach maintaining every gamer who made a minimum of 60 percent of his system’s snaps.

In short, the Chiefs are primed for the very best title defense we have actually seen in years with talk of being a dynasty in the air.

And, yet, it might vaporize rapidly.

In 2010, the Green Bay Packers won everything with Aaron Rodgers entering his prime. The Packers went 15-1 the list below year– paradoxically their only regular-season loss pertaining to the Chiefs– prior to shockingly losing to the New York Giants in the NFC Divisionals.

Rodgers has actually never ever been back to the Super Bowl.

In 2013, the Seattle Seahawks …