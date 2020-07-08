Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs QB eager to make $503m deal team-friendly | NFL News





Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years in February

Patrick Mahomes sought not only job security along with his record-breaking contract extension, but in addition reassurance on the Kansas City Chiefs’ ability to carry on rewarding his team-mates.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback agreed a brand new 10-year deal worth up to $503m on Monday, surpassing Los Angeles Angels baseball player Mike Trout as the highest paid athlete in sport.

A ‘baseball-style’ contract warranted advice from Mahomes’ father Patrick Mahomes Sr and godfather LaTroy Hawkins, both of whom played Major League Baseball.

“Being able to talk to my dad about it and being able to talk to LaTroy about it, they didn’t sign that long-term contract but they saw players that did and how they went about it and got that long-term security,” Mahomes said.

“You can’t do this with every single organisation. With the stability we have in the Chiefs organisation I felt very comfortable that I could do a contract like this knowing that we were going to have that same stability by the time we got to the end of that contract.”

The enormity of the extension naturally invited questions over the Chiefs’ financial position when it came to supporting Mahomes with key pieces elsewhere on the field in the future.

A team-friendly deal was evidently at the top of the agendas of both Mahomes and the organisation.

“I think the largest thing they [his dad and LaTroy] preached to me was that you would like to have good players around you,” that he added.

“You do not want to be a guy that uses up all the money and out of the blue you’re having to find guys that may take cheaper deals.

“Those guys need to be rewarded as well. It’s not about one person and I truly think that. I know the specific situation I was brought in to and how good a predicament it was where I had to sit a year behind a great quarterback and then play with great players.

“I have a bigger perspective of how to go out there and get the security I want but at the same time reward the guys that have helped me be the player I am and I feel like with the contract and how it was done I thought I got both of those things.”

Mahomes was guaranteed in full $63m at signing, is due to have $103.5m guaranteed by March 2021 and $141.4m guaranteed by March 2022.

His cap hit will be at its highest in 2027 when he’s set to equate to $59.95m against the team’s salary cap.

Head coach Andy Reid said: “I will tell you Pat was very conscious in regards to the whole situation about having the ability to keep players. That was in the dialogue there and he managed to get known to us.

“(CEO) Clark Hunt, who’s brilliant, he is got a phenomenal mind in particular with business, so he also was able to oversee this and devote whatever input he had onto it.

“He’s more conscious of the Covid situation than anybody being the owner of the football team. He felt comfortable with it when it absolutely was all said and done that we will be able to go forward but still be able to sign players even if the cap does decrease a bit.”

