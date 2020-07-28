Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs QB, becomes part owner of the Kansas City Royals

Mahomes has become the newest part owner of MLB’s Kansas City Royals, according to a statement from the Royals.

“I’m honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals,” Mahomes said in a statement. “I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I’m excited to do.”

Earlier this month, Mahomes signed a 10-year extension with the Chiefs that brought the value of his 12-year contact to as much as $503 million. The new deal was touted as “the largest contract in sports history.” The megadeal came after Mahomes won the Super Bowl MVP Award for the Chiefs last season and was named NFL MVP for the 2018 season.

Mahomes is no stranger to the sport.