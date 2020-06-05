Patrick Mahomes joins NFL players in video message to league about racial inequality | NFL News





Patrick Mahomes is considered one of a number of NFL players to participate in the video

Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley and Michael Thomas are amongst greater than a dozen NFL stars who’ve united to ship a passionate video message to the league about racial inequality.

The 70-second video was launched on social media platforms on Thursday night time and consists of Odell Beckham Jr., Deshaun Watson, Ezekiel Elliott, Jamal Adams, Stephon Gilmore, and DeAndre Hopkins, amongst others.

Thomas, the New Orleans Saints broad receiver who has led the league in receptions the previous two seasons, opens the video with the assertion: “It’s been 10 days since George Floyd was brutally murdered.” The players then take turns asking the query, “What if I was George Floyd?”

The players then identify a number of of the black women and men who’ve lately been killed, together with Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and Eric Garner.

“I AM George Floyd,” Hopkins says.

Adams follows with: “I AM Breonna Taylor”.

The video closes with the players insisting they won’t be silenced. They additionally demand the NFL state that it “condemns racism and the systemic oppression of black people… ‘We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting’… ‘We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.'”