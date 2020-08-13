Patrick Mahomes hopes to play into his 40’s like Tom Brady (Video)

It’s not unusual for NFL quarterbacks to play into their 40 s now and Patrick Mahomes desires to be another quarterback who does simply that.

Patrick Mahomes may just be 24- years-old, however the ruling Super Bowl MVP is currently taking a look at when he’s older and near completion of his NFL profession.

Mahomes looked like a visitor on Undisputed on Wednesday and when asked by Skip Bayless if he might see himself dipping into the age of 43, Mahomes stated, “That’s the goal.”

Tom Brady is 43- years-old, which is most likely why Bayless phrased the concern with that specific age in mind.

Mahomes turns 25- years-old in September and has actually achieved a fair bit in his 2 complete years as a starter. He won the league MVP in 2018 and made it to the Super Bowl in 2019 while winning the MVP for the huge video game so nobody would be surprised if he was still playing in 19 years.

Patrick Mahomes sure appearances like he might be kicking butt well into his 40 s, however it’s still prematurely to inform.

While it’s ended up being more typical for quarterbacks to play into their 40 s, it’s absolutely not an assurance for anybody, even terrific signal-callers like Mahomes.

Brady and Drew Brees are both in their 40 s and are still doing exceptionally well, however both have actually remained fairly healthy throughout the course of their profession which’ll be essential for …