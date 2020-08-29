Patrick Mahomes has perfect answer for fans against BLM movement

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes # 15 of the Kansas City Chiefs aims to pass against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami,Florida The Chiefs won the video game 31-20. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes passionately sent out a message to anybody who isn’t encouraging of theBlack Lives Matter movement

There’s no arguing Patrick Mahomes is the face of the Kansas City Chiefs company. After signing a record offer worth more than $500 million, he’s the king of the city and will want to bring house more Super Bowl titles for the company.

As much as his focus is on football and leading the Chiefs when again this project, he’s likewise rather associated with theBlack Lives Matter movement Along with countless folks out there, the star quarterback is ill of seeing racial oppressions occur time and time once again.

In talking with the media this weekend, Mahomes provided rather the message to anybody out there who may be against the movement.