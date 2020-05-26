Patrick Mahomes’ foundation to provide scholarships to families of US Navy SEALs

PANTHERS MISMANAGED CAM NEWTON’S INJURIES FOR THE ‘PAST TWO OR THREE YEARS,’ EX-TEAMMATE SAYS

“It is truly a privilege to support the children of the Navy SEALs through the Honored SEAL Legacy Foundation Scholarship Program,” Mahomes stated in a news release. “The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and I are committed to the SEAL Creed that no one will be left behind.”

The foundation can pay for scholarships for 15 families of the greater than 100 Navy SEALs who’ve died for the reason that 9/11 terrorist assaults.

“On behalf of a grateful brotherhood, we thank Patrick Mahomes for his leadership,” SEAL Legacy Foundation managing director and Navy SEAL Mark McGinnis stated. “These scholarships from 15 and the Mahomies will make a meaningful difference for the children of our SEALs.”

The foundation stated it needed to honor the work and sacrifice of the SEALs and their families that “goes unnoticed in our daily lives.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs gained Super Bowl LIV and are making ready to defend their title in 2020.