Patrick Mahomes compared to LeBron James and Peyton Manning – ‘Putting Kansas City on the map’ | NFL News





Mahomes helped deliver the Chiefs’ first Lamar Hunt trophy, which is named after the team’s founder, with victory in the AFC Championship game

Patrick Mahomes’ meteoric rise as the face of the NFL has put Kansas City on the map, says KSHB Sports Director Mick Shaffer.

Jaw-dropping talent on the field became worth jaw-dropping money off it this week as the Chiefs maestro signed the biggest contract in sports history.

An unflinching show of faith from both parties comes after Mahomes led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl crown in 50 years in February, overcoming a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers.

It capped an incredible route to Miami in which Mahomes helped the Chiefs return from 24-0 against the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round, before also via 10 points down against the Tennessee Titans.

“We’re in Kansas City, we’re modest for a reason here, not a lot of greatness happens in sports and we’re kind of humble in that way,” 41 Action News’ Shaffer told Sky Sports News. “So this is very new to us to have a man making that kind of money. Everybody here’s trying to wrap their heads around it still.

“I think he could be the face of the NFL. If it was not for LeBron (James) he could be the face of American sports these days.

“More than anything he is one of these guys that can really put a city on a map. Nobody cared about Indianapolis before Peyton Manning got there, no body really cared about Cleveland sports wise before LeBron got there and chances are they did.

“Mahomes is that type of guy. He’s putting Kansas City on the sports map and it’s really cool to be involved and be around it while it’s happening.”

Besides being appreciated for his talent on the field, Mahomes is universally respected far from it as both a humble and charitable professional.

For many in Chiefs Kingdom, their face of the franchise could have been worth even more than the half-a-billion he could bring in over the next 12 years.

“(The feeling among fans was) That the Chiefs got a steal of a deal basically,” Shaffer added. “Everybody has been like ‘they must have paid more!’ Because he is indeed a guy you could make great arguments for him to get $50m-a-year or even more than that.

“Mahomes knowing him, he is not just all talk. He’s still sort of the same small town Texas guy that hasn’t changed. Obviously now his guard is certainly going to have to be up a bit more, that comes with the territory to be the Super Bowl MVP and having that form of contract.

“I just got off a one-on-one zoom with him, he’s playing in a golf tournament this weekend out in Lake Tahoe, we spoke about that, he loves Whataburger which is a big fast food chain coming here, he’s still so down to earth and everybody here loves him.”

In a Chiefs press conference on Tuesday, Mahomes cited his desire to not only gain job security through his bumper deal, but ensure his teammates continue to be ‘rewarded’.

While Mahomes’ agents Leigh Steinberg and Chris Cabott played a significant role in negotiations, the 24-year-old himself was also heavily involved in seeking flexibility that will allow the team to sign players.

“He can do no wrong,” said Shaffer. “I joked that if Mahomes starts robbing banks, every one in Kansas City could be like ‘okay, that’s fine, what’s wrong with that?’ He can’t do any wrong.

“It’s not only an enormous sports figure but a huge sports fan. He supports all the other sports in the town, so everybody is thrilled for Patrick and thrilled for the promise and future of this franchise, one that’s gone through a couple of decades of no success at all.”

