Patrick Mahomes becoming part owner of Kansas City Royals

“I’m honored to become a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals,” Mahomes stated in a declaration. “I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in the community, which is something I’m excited to do.”

Mahomes’ choice to concentrate on football definitely exercised for him, however his baseball ties run deep. His dad Pat pitched in more than 300 major league video games, primarily as a reducer.

“He loves football, but he also grew up loving the game of baseball,” stated John Sherman, principal owner of theRoyals “We look forward to many years of a winning partnership.”