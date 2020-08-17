Patrick Mahomes agrees with Eric Bieniemy’s funny assessment

Patrick Mahomes concurred with Eric Bieniemy’s assessment of him

Most fans, authors, and observers appear to believe that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ finest qualities as a gamer are either his bazooka of an ideal arm or his capability to make plays beyond the pocket. However, if we’re to take offending organizer Eric Bieniemy at his word, he values Mahomes’ drive and decision, as he called the super star quarterback a “competitive prick.”

Mahomes didn’t disagree with what Bieniemy idea of him. In reality, he’s more than pleased to accept that classification, as he enjoys to “have that fire” every time he marches on the football field.

Mahomes didn’t disagree with Eric Bieniemy calling him a competitive prick: “I’m going to have that fire every time.” — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) August 16, 2020

Mahomes is looking in some way surpass his 2019 season.

It’s tough to picture a much better very first 2 seasons as a starter than what Mahomes had the ability to produce over the last couple of years. After tossing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in Year 1, the previousNo 10 total choice got rid of injuries to lead the Chiefs to their very first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

The previous Texas Tech star’s competitive fire might assist the Chiefs repeat in 2020 after they brought …