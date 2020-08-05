Patrick Leahy Accuses Lindsey Graham Of Going After Sally Yates Just Because She’s A Woman

Senator Patrick Leahy implicated fellow Senator Lindsey Graham of just scolding previous Deputy AG Sally Yates because she is a woman.

Repeated Questioning From Graham

Graham, as the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, talked to Yates, the previous Deputy Attorney General under Obama, about the Steele file that was utilized to validate spying on President Trump’s project back in 2016.

“We are talking about using a document that came from a Russian sub source to get a warrant against an American citizen that was full of garbage. Does that bother you?” Graham asked Yates, offered as her function as Deputy AG, she accepted the files.

“Does it bother you that the FISA court rebuked the Department of Justice and the FBI regarding the Carter Page warrant application?” Graham continued, prior to Yates had an opportunity to respond to his very first concern. Yates needed to confess that the FISA Court did not fulfill the “duty of candor” in this case.

RELATED: Fake Steele Dossier Not From Russia, It’s From Democrats

Yates Caught In Lies!

She likewise confessed that the file consists of incorrect info, regardless of presumably not understanding that when she signed the file off, declaring that she would “not sign anything I knew to contain errors or ommissions.”

In another part of the testament, Senator Josh Hawley …